CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $444,000 Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,092,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,747,000 after buying an additional 106,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after buying an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after buying an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 724,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

