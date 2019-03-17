CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $528,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

JEF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

