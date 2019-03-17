CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,818,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,085,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

