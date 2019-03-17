CIRCOR International (CIR) Trading 8% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.01. 560,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 143,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $635.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.61.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

