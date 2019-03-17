Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,212,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,303 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $399,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 134,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,016.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,143,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

