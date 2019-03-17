Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

