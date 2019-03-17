Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,583,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,659 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.42% of Cisco Systems worth $17,396,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.