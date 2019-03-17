Citigroup Downgrades Britvic (BTVCF) to Neutral

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Britvic stock opened at $12.25 on Friday.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

