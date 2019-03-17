Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in ASGN by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

ASGN stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

