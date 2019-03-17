Claybrook Capital LLC Has $54,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $153.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

