Claybrook Capital LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after buying an additional 4,353,877 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after buying an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after buying an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $231,371,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $216,581,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $178.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

