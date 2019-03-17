Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of PXI opened at $31.99 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

