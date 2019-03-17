Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after buying an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,981,000 after buying an additional 16,978,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,148,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after buying an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after buying an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

