Clearwater Paper (CLW) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

