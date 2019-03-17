Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Chad Plotkin purchased 2,700 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,933.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. Malcarney purchased 10,250 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $149,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 152,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,596. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $83,475,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 816,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,077,000. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,047,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

