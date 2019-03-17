Clorox Co (CLX) Receives $149.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $4,067,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,251. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

