Cloudbric Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $29,977.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.01697492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,328,124 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

