CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

