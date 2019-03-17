Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1,392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $15.54 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $16.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

