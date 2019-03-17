Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 90,964 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,964 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after buying an additional 6,361,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after buying an additional 3,475,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,081,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,655,000 after buying an additional 2,615,544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPL by 2,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,161,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,085,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after buying an additional 2,030,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

PPL stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $282,051.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

