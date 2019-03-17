Coin Lion (LION) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $340,231.00 and $2,910.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00393384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.01706065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00233603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

