Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.26 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.