Comcast (CMCSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,887,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 21,381,270 shares.The stock last traded at $40.47 and had previously closed at $39.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

The company has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 164,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $6,218,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 125,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

