Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 113,649 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 242,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 76.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/comerica-bank-trims-holdings-in-bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt.html.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.