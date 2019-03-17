Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO opened at $127.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/comerica-bank-trims-holdings-in-vanguard-sp-mid-cap-400-etf-ivoo.html.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.