Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 700 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,584 shares of company stock worth $14,254,119 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

