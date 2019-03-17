Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $897,000 Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $89.46 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

