Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 2,312 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 162,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Raymond James stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 2,312 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-purchases-2312-shares-of-raymond-james-rjf.html.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.