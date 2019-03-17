Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Teradata were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 3,695.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,765,956 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

