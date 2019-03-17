Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

V stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $116.03 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/community-trust-investment-co-decreases-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.