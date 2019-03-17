Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) vs. HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (HNORY) Critical Survey

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) and HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $13.51 billion 0.48 $326.40 million $0.46 52.59 HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has higher revenue and earnings than HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR.

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR does not pay a dividend. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 3 0 3.00 HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 2.41% 7.09% 2.02% HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. The Food retail segment sells non-perishable food products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and non-food products, such as clothing items, baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening products, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar and Extra Supermercado; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and neighborhood stores under the banners of Minimercado Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, and Aliados Compre Bem; and gas stations and drugstores under the banner of Extrabanner, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and extra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products to resellers, intermediate consumers, retail customers, and small and mid-sized companies through the Assaí banner. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 882 stores, 72 gas stations, and 127 drugstores, as well as 23 distribution centers and depots in Brazilian states and the Federal District. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring. The company has 195 franchised complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and 89 company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, and Croatia. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities, as well as provides consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

