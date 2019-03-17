Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,451,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $250,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 676,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,689,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

