Comparing BorgWarner (BWA) & Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Icahn Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.53 billion 0.75 $930.70 million $4.48 8.44 Icahn Enterprises $11.78 billion 1.18 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than BorgWarner.

Dividends

BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. BorgWarner pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BorgWarner has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BorgWarner and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 6 10 1 2.71 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 8.84% 22.70% 9.50% Icahn Enterprises 10.39% -1.31% -0.56%

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats BorgWarner on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; and thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging and gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

