Comparing Duke Realty (DRE) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 40.48% 8.02% 4.91% Weingarten Realty Investors 61.68% 17.27% 8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Duke Realty and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 8 2 0 2.20

Duke Realty currently has a consensus price target of $30.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $947.87 million 11.59 $383.72 million $1.33 22.98 Weingarten Realty Investors $531.15 million 6.75 $327.60 million $2.28 12.23

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Duke Realty pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 35.1 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area.

