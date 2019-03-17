Comparing Presbia (LENS) & STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Presbia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A -396.87% -211.38% STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24%

Volatility & Risk

Presbia has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia $10,000.00 1,767.17 -$16.99 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 3.04 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.62

Presbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Presbia currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.09%. Given Presbia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Presbia is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

Presbia beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

