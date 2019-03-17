Comparing Tilray (TLRY) & Entia Biosciences (ERGO)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -121.22% -60.74% -32.31% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Entia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $20.53 million 329.00 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Entia Biosciences $260,000.00 1.31 -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tilray and Entia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 2 4 0 2.43 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $106.52, indicating a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

