Comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) & CytoDyn (CYDY)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $310,000.00 772.67 -$34.50 million ($1.33) -7.14 CytoDyn N/A N/A -$50.14 million ($0.29) -1.72

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of CytoDyn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. CytoDyn has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given CytoDyn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CytoDyn is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.85% -31.59% CytoDyn N/A N/A -528.65%

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats CytoDyn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener for the treatment of epilepsy comprising treatment-resistant adult and pediatric focal seizures, rare and pediatric forms of epilepsy, and other neurological disorders; and XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of epilepsy. The company also develops GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN007, a central nervous system (CNS)-acting calcium channel blocker that directly modulates Cav2.1, which is a critical calcium channel implicated in the pathophysiology of hemiplegic migraine, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington.

