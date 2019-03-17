Compass Diversified (CODI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $108,450.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri bought 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,167 shares in the company, valued at $867,372.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,734.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.