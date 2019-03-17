CompuCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (CPN)

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One CompuCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CompuCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $18,056.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

