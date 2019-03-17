Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Receives $28.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 120,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,988. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.