Conagra Brands (CAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Escalated input costs remain a threat to Conagra that has lagged the industry in a year. Evidently, Conagra’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted gross margin continued being hit by higher costs of transportation, warehousing, packaging and certain ingredients. The company expects input cost inflation to persist in fiscal 2019. Also, Conagra’s Foodservice unit sales continued to be soft, and International sales fell year over year. Nonetheless, continued strength in Refrigerated & Frozen, and Grocery & Snacks units were breathers in the second quarter, wherein top and bottom lines rose and topped estimates. Earnings were backed by higher operating income and sales were aided by buyouts. Markedly, Conagra recently closed Pinnacle Foods’ takeover, which now forms a separate unit of the company. Though Conagra expects hurdles in Pinnacle Foods’ business to linger in the near term, it is on track to fix them.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

CAG stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.