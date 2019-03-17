Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $296.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

