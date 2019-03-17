Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,944.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $144,439.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,326.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

