Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $959,000 in California Resources Corp (CRC) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 933.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after acquiring an additional 931,777 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in California Resources by 8,366,471.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 585,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 585,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in California Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 381,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 381,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 161.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 316,292 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 4.76. California Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

