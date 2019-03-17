ConocoPhillips (COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.21. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE COP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,733,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $80.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

