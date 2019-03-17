ConocoPhillips (COP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In terms of production and proved reserves, ConocoPhillips is the largest oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) player in the world. Notably, there are significant opportunities for the upstream energy player in the Eagle Ford where it owns about 3,400 undrilled locations. In fact, strong focus on two other prospective resources like Delaware basin and Bakken shale is expected to help ConocoPhillips achieve its target of more than 25% CAGR of production through 2017 to 2019. The upstream energy player is strongly committed toward returning cash to shareholders as is evident from its $3-billion planned buyback program in 2019. ConocoPhillips is also planning to increase its dividend in 2019 after raising the same by 15% in 2018. On top of that, the balance sheet of ConocoPhillips is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

COP stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.