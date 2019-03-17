Consensus (SEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $32,525.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006656 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013581 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00149379 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002844 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

