CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,193. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $480.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.