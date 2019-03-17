Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Consolidated Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is presently -369.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

