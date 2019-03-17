Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,390. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

